YMCA employee indicted on assault charges involving child

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee at the southwest YMCA has been indicted on assault and criminal abuse charges involving a child under the age of 12.



Sydney Cundiff, who worked at the Y located off Fordhaven Road, intentionally caused serious physical injury to a child in September of 2016, according to court documents.



YMCA of Greater Louisville President and CEO Steve Tarver released a statement that read in part: “Since the incident, the YMCA has been and will continue to be fully cooperative with all investigations. Beyond that, we are unable to comment on personnel issues related to former employees. The safety of our children remains a top priority.”

If convicted Cundiff could face up to 20 years in prison.

