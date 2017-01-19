Pitino joins Calipari podcast

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The podcast Cards and Cats fans have been waiting for, UK head coach John Calipari welcomes UofL head coach Rick Pitino to his podcast, Cal Cast.

The podcast started with the coaches discussing their experiences with the rivalry.

"This rivalry is special because the fans make it special," Pitino said. "People here grow up with basketball on their minds. There's no place like that, that's what makes Kentucky so special and this rivalry so special."

The two casually joked about losing to each other, Cal remarked that he had to deal with a year of having lost to Louisville. To which Pitino responded "how do you think it feels being 1-8?"

Both coaches have experience with Big Blue Nation and its extremely loyal fans. Pitino shared a story of UK fans taking dirt from his property when he built his Lexington house, while Calipari talked about people getting in wrecks driving by and viewing his home.

They also revealed that UK Women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell is now living in Pitino's old house.

Pitino talked about coaching against his son Richard Pitino, and asked Calipari about coaching his son Brad, who now plays for the Wildcats.

They also discussed the responsibility college coaches face.

"There's a big difference between responsibility and accountability," Calipari said.

"It's just like being a parent, Pitino said. "We try to parent our children to do the right things. We can't be the scapegoats for the ills of society."

For all that is made of the UK/UofL rivalry, the podcast was more like two old friends catching up. Calipari addressed the camaraderie felt by college coaches.

"We're competitive, we want to kill each other," Calipari said. "But this profession is hard and the only people who know what we're going through are other coaches."

After almost an hour, the discussion ended by exchanging pleasantries and wishing each other happy healthy, new years. And Calipari had one other wish.

"I wish you luck until we play you next year," Calipari said. "I hope we beat your brains in next year, because [this year] was just miserable."

