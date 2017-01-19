Woman accused of wielding machetes toward officers

Mexico's government says it has extradited drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to the United States, where he is wanted on drug trafficking and other chargesMore >>
A woman accused of waving two machetes at police officers while she was heavily intoxicated was taken into custody.More >>
A woman accused of waving two machetes at police officers while she was heavily intoxicated was taken into custody.More >>
The house currently sits vacant, but it is best known as the former site of a funeral home.More >>
The house currently sits vacant, but it is best known as the former site of a funeral home.More >>
New Albany Police Corporal John Hall is suspended without pay following a state police investigation and a grand jury indictment. The misconduct felony charge stems from an Oct. 7, 2016 pursuit and arrest.More >>
New Albany Police Corporal John Hall is suspended without pay following a state police investigation and a grand jury indictment. The misconduct felony charge stems from an Oct. 7, 2016 pursuit and arrest.More >>
Neighbors react to a petty crime that resulted in a fatality after a man drowned in a Shepherdsville lake.More >>
Neighbors react to a petty crime that resulted in a fatality after a man drowned in a Shepherdsville lake.More >>