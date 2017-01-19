Woman accused of wielding machetes toward officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman accused of waving two machetes at police officers while she was heavily intoxicated was taken into custody.



Latonya Martin, 44, unlawfully entered a home near 34th and Main streets on Wednesday and hit the resident in the face, according to an arrest report.

When officers arrived, Martin was in the kitchen and grabbed two machetes. She then turned toward officers while wielding the machetes and yelled.



Martin was booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with burglary, assault and menacing.

