UofL Athletic Association meets Thursday, raise football ticket prices

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL Athletic Association met Thursday to discuss a variety of topics, including increased ticket prices.

Football tickets were increased $2 per game, per ticket.

The meeting also saw Athletic Director Tom Jurich give an update on the progress of the expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and the relocation of the Volleyball team.

Jurich said the columns for the updated north end of Cardinal Stadium will be poured in the coming weeks.

The volleyball team will be moving its matches from the KFC Yum! Center to Cardinal Arena.

Towards the end of the meeting, Jurich paid tribute to outgoing President Neville Pinto.

"Dr. Pinto has been an incredible friend," Jurich said. "He's been a great mentor to all of us, a great support person to all of us, not just athletically, but academically for all of our student-athletes. We're losing a great one on this campus."

