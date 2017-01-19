Kroger to offer shuttle service following Old Louisville closure

The Cincinnati-based grocer has operated at the store at 924 S. 2nd Street since 1980. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kroger will offer a shuttle service for customers affected by the closing of its Old Louisville location.

The free shuttle service will take customers to the Goss Avenue Kroger.

The exact route and times have not been released, but the shuttle is expected to run on Thursdays beginning on Feb. 2.

The Kroger store located at 924 South 2nd Street will permanently close on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.

Kroger Public Affairs manager Tim McGurk released a statement about the Second Street location Thursday that read in part: “The landlord issued a termination letter which demands that Kroger vacate the building in February. The 5-year lease extension that the landlord demanded is simply not sustainable for a grocery store which is already losing nearly $1million per year.”

