GRAPHIC: Puppy found with suspected chemical burns

The dog was transferred to Kentucky Humane Society for treatment on Thursday. (Source: LMAS)

The dog was found by hiding under brush Wednesday by Louisville Metro Solid Waste employees who were cleaning debris in an alley in the 3300 block of Greenwood Avenue. (Source: LMAS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 6-month-old puppy is in critical condition after being found with what animal officials believe are chemical burns.

The dog was found by hiding under brush Wednesday by Louisville Metro Solid Waste employees who were cleaning debris in an alley in the 3300 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Louisville Metro Animal Services were contacted and rushed the dog to the LMAS Animal Care Center.

The dog was transferred to Kentucky Humane Society for treatment on Thursday. KHS officials named the puppy Alley. They said in addition to the burns, the puppy had a tar-like substance on its head and right front leg.

The puppy was sedated and the wounds were cleaned and bandaged, but officials said Alley’s prognosis is not clear.

Donations to help care for Alley can be made by clicking here.

LMAS is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call LMAS at 502-473-PETS.

