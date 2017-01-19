GRAPHIC: Puppy found with suspected chemical burns

Mexico's government says it has extradited drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to the United States, where he is wanted on drug trafficking and other chargesMore >>
The podcast Cards and Cats fans have been waiting for, UK head coach John Calipari welcomes UofL head coach Rick Pitino to his podcast, Cal Cast.More >>
The podcast Cards and Cats fans have been waiting for, UK head coach John Calipari welcomes UofL head coach Rick Pitino to his podcast, Cal Cast.More >>
The dog was found by hiding under brush Wednesday by Louisville Metro Solid Waste employees who were cleaning debris in an alley in the 3300 block of Greenwood Avenue.More >>
The dog was found by hiding under brush Wednesday by Louisville Metro Solid Waste employees who were cleaning debris in an alley in the 3300 block of Greenwood Avenue.More >>
The Kroger store located at 924 South 2nd Street will permanently close on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.More >>
The Kroger store located at 924 South 2nd Street will permanently close on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.More >>
The UofL Athletic Association met Thursday to discuss a variety of topics, including increased ticket prices.More >>
The UofL Athletic Association met Thursday to discuss a variety of topics, including increased ticket prices.More >>