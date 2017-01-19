Former JCPS teacher granted shock probation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In 2015 Amanda Doyle suffered severe brain and spinal injuries when she was hit by a drunk driver. On Thursday a judge released that driver from jail.



Former Jefferson County Public School teacher Rachel Bouya was granted shock probation on Thursday.

Bouya was previously sentenced to three years in October.



On Monday, Bouya issued an emotional statement to the court begging the judge to deny that request.



Bouya will spend the next 90 days in a Community Corrections Center before she is released on home incarceration.

