Man accused of beating, strangling his mother

Seidler is accused of strangling and beating his mother. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is behind bars after police said he beat and strangled his mother.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Joshuia Seidler on Thursday. Seidler was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree domestic violence assault, and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Seidler got into an argument with his mother, who he lives with, on January 6th according to his arrest report. The argument became physical when Seidler punched his mother in the head several times.

When she tried to get away Seidler hit her with a metal broom on her head and body. Seidler then got his mother on the ground and strangled her with both hands police said. Seidler then ran away.

