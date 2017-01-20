KSP warns of phone scam

KSP said the caller is asking for donations. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have issued a warning about a phone scam asking for donations.

KSP said a scammer named Joe Collins is calling homes and asking for donations for the Kentucky State Police.

The scammer's phone number is (502) 242-3657.

KSP said it is linked to an Indian IP address.

KSP said that they do not solicit donations over the phone and they advise citizens to be cautious when asked for money over the phone.

