January 19, 2017

Relationship Tips
Valentine's Day Tune-up of Your Relationship
"Hold Me Tight" Workshops
February 2
Jewish Family & Career Services, 2821 Klempner Way
February 3
7410 New Lagrange Rd., Suite 310
Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Rd.
"Created for Connection" Workshops
February 3
Beechland Baptist Church, 4613 Greenwood Rd.
Middletown Women's Club, 11719 Shelbyville Rd.
All workshops are 5:30-9:30pm and are $85 per couple
Register for workshops at kyeft.com
(502) 426-7373
