Volunteers provide free tax filing sites in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -Free tax preparation sites will be open in Louisville starting Monday, January 23rd.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Asset Building Coalition, and AARP announced the sites during a Friday morning press conference. The sites will provide federal and state income tax assistance to eligible residents.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is a program that trains volunteers to become IRS-certified, allowing them to offer free tax services at more than 20 free sites across the city. The free service is available to individuals and families who earned less than $64,000 in 2016.

Starting January 23rd, VITA free tax prep sites are located at:

Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.

Bates Community Development Center, 1228 S. Jackson St.

Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway St.

Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.

Salt & Light Community Development Center, 3025 B Gerald Dr.

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane

Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Highway

In addition to the VITA sites, AARP Tax Aide's mission is to serve any person 60 years and older. AARP sites will open February 1st at these locations:

Buechel Park Baptist Church, 2403 Hikes Lane

Central Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop

Clifton Christian Church, 131 Vernon Ave.

East Government Center, 200 Juneau Dr.

Iroquois Branch Library, 601 W Woodlawn Ave.

Jeffersontown Senior Center, 10631 Watterson Trail

Lyndon Baptist Church, 8025 New LaGrange Rd.

Portland Branch Library, 3305 Northwestern Parkway

Shively Municipal Building, 3920 Dixie Highway

Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Highway

VITA and AARP volunteers will help determine if people are qualified for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a refundable federal tax credit for low and middle-income working individuals and families. The eligibility is based on income and number of family members. Working families who earn about $53,000 or less may be eligible, with average credits last year more than $2,400.

Last year, VITA processed over 20,000 returns for Louisville residents, adding over $19 million to the local economy.

To help preparers accurately prepare returns, individuals should bring:

Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return.

Copy of 2015 tax return with all attachments and schedules

W-2's and 1099's from your employers

Other 1099's for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income

1095 for health insurance

1098 for education credit, plus detailed financial statement from the school

Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit

Child care information, including provider ID and actual amounts paid

Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed

Additional tax information that may be required.

Click here for more information about filing your own taxes online. Starting Monday, MyFreeTaxes and Turbo Tax Freedom Edition will be available for those who are eligible.

