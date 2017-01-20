Riverlink transponders back in stock

This is one of the RiverLink transponders. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Riverlink transponders are now back in stock at customers service centers after being unavailable for several weeks.

Transponders are available to drivers who open prepaid RiverLink accounts. Drivers who opened accounts online or by phone in late December and January can expect their transponders in a few days.

Those who ordered local transponders will receive them by mid-February said RiverLink spokesperson Mindy Peterson.

Customer service centers are located in 400 East Main Street in Louisville and 103 Quartermaster Court in Jeffersonville. They are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on Monday to Friday. On Saturday, the centers are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

