Western High School student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

The student admitted having a weapon in his backpack, a JCPS spokeswoman said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Western High School student has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school Thursday.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Allison Gardner Martin said that Thursday before classes started, a student reported that another student riding the same bus may have had a weapon. When school administrators and security talked with the student, he admitted having a weapon in his backpack. Officers found a loaded gun.

Martin said the student said he did not intend to hurt anyone at school.

The juvenile was arrested and will be disciplined according to JCPS policy, Martin said.

