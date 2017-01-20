Kentucky granted REAL ID Act extension - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky granted REAL ID Act extension

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Federal agencies can accept driver's licenses and identification cards issued by Kentucky for official purposes. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Federal agencies can accept driver's licenses and identification cards issued by Kentucky for official purposes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has granted Kentucky a limited extension to the REAL ID Act. 

The extension lasts through June 6th and allows the state to meet the Act's requirements. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Volunteers provide free tax filing sites in Louisville
KSP warns of phone scam
Pipe bursts in evidence room at LMPD HQ

Federal agencies and facilities, including Fort Knox and Fort Campbell, can accept driver's licenses and identification cards issued by Kentucky for official purposes. 

Right now, military bases, nuclear power plants, and federal facilities may only accept state-issued driver's licenses and IDs if they are issued by REAL ID compliant states or states that have received an extension.

On January 22nd, 2018, the TSA will start REAL ID enforcement for those boarding commercial aircraft. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly