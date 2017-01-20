Kentucky granted REAL ID Act extension

Federal agencies can accept driver's licenses and identification cards issued by Kentucky for official purposes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has granted Kentucky a limited extension to the REAL ID Act.

The extension lasts through June 6th and allows the state to meet the Act's requirements.

Federal agencies and facilities, including Fort Knox and Fort Campbell, can accept driver's licenses and identification cards issued by Kentucky for official purposes.

Right now, military bases, nuclear power plants, and federal facilities may only accept state-issued driver's licenses and IDs if they are issued by REAL ID compliant states or states that have received an extension.

On January 22nd, 2018, the TSA will start REAL ID enforcement for those boarding commercial aircraft.

