IU's Anunoby out for remainder of season

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Indiana's OG Anunoby is out for the remainder of the season according to Hoosiers head coach Tom Crean.

“It has been determined that OG Anunoby will undergo surgery on his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season," Crean said. "He is expected to make a complete recovery. For a young man, OG has a very strong faith and a courageous spirit. We are going to do everything as a basketball family to help him recover and rehabilitate from this unfortunate situation."

Anunoby averaged 11 points in 25 minutes per game for the Hoosiers during the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

The Hoosiers are 13-6 on the season, 3-3 in Big Ten play.

Their next game is Saturday against Michigan State in Bloomington.

