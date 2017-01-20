VP Pence's hometown honors him with sign - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

VP Pence's hometown honors him with sign

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence has been honored with a special sign in his hometown of Columbus, Indiana. 

The Columbus Public Works Department, with the help of the Columbus Fire Department,  placed a new sign on U.S. 31 entering Columbus.

The "Hometown of Michael R. Pence - United States Vice President" was put up a few minutes before Vice President Pence was sworn into office. 

Vice President Pence was born and raised in Columbus. 

