VP Pence's hometown honors him with sign

Vice President Pence was born and raised in Columbus. (Source: Columbus Fire Department)

The sign says "Hometown of Michael R. Pence - United States Vice President." (Source: Columbus Fire Department)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence has been honored with a special sign in his hometown of Columbus, Indiana.

The Columbus Public Works Department, with the help of the Columbus Fire Department, placed a new sign on U.S. 31 entering Columbus.

The "Hometown of Michael R. Pence - United States Vice President" was put up a few minutes before Vice President Pence was sworn into office.

