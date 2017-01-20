Ride and Drive Event returns to Louisville Auto Show

The Auto Show will be held from Friday, January 20th to Sunday, January 22nd at the Kentucky Exposition Center. (Source: Louisville Auto Show)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 2017 Louisville Auto Show hopes to draw car enthusiasts from across WAVE Country this weekend.

The Auto Show will be held from Friday, January 20th to Sunday, January 22nd at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The show will give gearheads of all ages a chance to see, ride, and drive vehicles from many of the auto industry's top brands.

The Louisville Auto show will once again host one of the largest Ride and Drive events in the country. The ride and drive part of the show will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

First held in 1958, Louisville Auto Show has grown into the area’s premier gathering for auto enthusiasts, offering an opportunity for browsing, test driving and purchasing new vehicles.

Visitors will get the chance to take a picture with exotic cars for a $5 donation to Kosair Charities. The Heisman trophy will be on display in the Nissan booth during the show. The public can also take a photo with the trophy for a $5 donation.

