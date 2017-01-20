Shaterriah Grant arrested again

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who was charged after backing into a boy in a stroller in May is against behind bars tonight.

Shaterriah Grant was one of two adults arrested after passing out in a car with an infant in the back seat.

It took officers five minutes to wake the driver. The pair then pulled out a bag of drugs and told the officer it was spice.

Grant is charged with wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of synthetic drugs.

Last Spring she was arrested for failing to render aid when she drove off after hitting a stroller.

