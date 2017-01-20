Woman arrested for passing out with child in car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is accused of being found passed out inside a car with an infant in the back seat.

Shaterriah Grant was charged with wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of synthetic drugs.

It took officers five minutes to wake the driver, who then pulled out a bag of drugs and told the officer it was spice, according to her arrest slip.

RELATED STORIES

+ Police find woman passed out in vehicle with infant in back seat

+ Mother of hit-and-run victim: 'I thought I lost my baby'

+ Report: Woman's car hit child in stroller, fled from scene

The car window was down, but sun was hitting the infant's face, according to police.

In May of 2016, she was arrested for failing to render aid when she drove off after hitting a stroller.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.