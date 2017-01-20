LMPD finds 100 lbs of marijuana serving search warrant - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD finds 100 lbs of marijuana serving search warrant

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Police found more than 100 lbs of marijuana vacuum sealed inside two large fifty-gallon drums. (Source: LMDC) Police found more than 100 lbs of marijuana vacuum sealed inside two large fifty-gallon drums. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police found more than 100 pounds of marijuana after detectives executed a narcotics search warrant. 

Detectives searched a home on Lea Ann Way. During the search, they found more than 100 lbs of marijuana vacuum sealed inside two large fifty-gallon drums, a large amount of money, digital scales, ledgers for drug sales, and other drug paraphernalia. 

LMPD arrested Reynel Garcia, the home's resident. Garcia was charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

According to his arrest warrant, Garcia admitted to having the marijuana and said he was holding it for someone. 

