LMPD finds 100 lbs of marijuana serving search warrant

Police found more than 100 lbs of marijuana vacuum sealed inside two large fifty-gallon drums. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police found more than 100 pounds of marijuana after detectives executed a narcotics search warrant.

Detectives searched a home on Lea Ann Way. During the search, they found more than 100 lbs of marijuana vacuum sealed inside two large fifty-gallon drums, a large amount of money, digital scales, ledgers for drug sales, and other drug paraphernalia.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Shaterriah Grant arrested again

+ Man accused of beating, choking his mother

+ Former JCPS teacher granted shock probation

LMPD arrested Reynel Garcia, the home's resident. Garcia was charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to his arrest warrant, Garcia admitted to having the marijuana and said he was holding it for someone.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.