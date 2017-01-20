Trump inauguration brings mix of hope and fear

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The new Trump administration is creating both hope and fear in Louisville.

Bob Marrett is a local developer who’s been in the business for 40 years.

"I love it. I like to work with people,” Marrett said. “I like to work with builders.”

In the past 8 years, he's seen growth, but he's excited about how it could change under President Trump.

"Our industry has recovered quite a bit, maybe approaching 50 percent of what it formerly was,” Marrett said. "I am very positive, I'd say more positive about this administration than any other in my adult lifetime."

He believes regulations make up 25 percent of the cost of a new home, so it’s important for that to change under Trump.

“My goal is to help builders be more successful,” he said. “I just think the time is right to do some things differently."

Not every part of the city is as excited.

Kevin Moore heads the Actors Theater in downtown Louisville.

"I'm nervous,” Moore said. “I think all artists right now in this country are nervous."

He’s only managed the theater for six months, but has been involved in the arts and theater for nearly two decades.

"It sparks conversations. It changes people's minds,” Moore said. “I actually think theater changes people's lives. I think it makes the world a better place."

Like Marrett, he's also seen growth in the past eight years.

"With the popularity of Hamilton and a lot of these shows, people are going to the theater and it's really been a fantastic thing,” he said.

Unlike Marrett, though, he's concerned that growth will end if the President defunds the National Endowment for the Arts, which has been reported.

"There are organizations and individual artists that receive funding from the National Endowment that it would devastate,” Moore said. “It would actually devastate."

The Actors Theater gets most of its funding from private donations, but Moore says the public money provides an important stamp of approval when it’s fundraising.

While President Trump is just beginning his term in office, both are trying to remain optimistic.

"I'm encouraged and as I speak to my peers around Louisville, I'm feeling the same encouragement and excitement really,” Marrett said.

