Murder indictment filed against woman in cousin's death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A murder indictment has been filed for the Louisville woman accused of stabbing her cousin to death.

According to Louisville Metro police LaQuinta Pearson, 38, stabbed her cousin, Antoine Pearson, 38, on Jan. 12 while the two were attending a birthday party in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Pearson is being held on a $50,000 full cash bond.



She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

