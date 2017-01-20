Elementary Students give their take on Inauguration Day

Donald Trump on Friday took the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States. (Source: CNN)

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Students and faculty at Henryville Elementary paid close attention to the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. The faculty has special memories of the Vice President Mike Pence and young students don't remember well the last inauguration.

"January 20th, 2017 will be remembered as they day the people became the rulers of this nation again," President Donald Trump said during his inauguration speech.

The sixth graders at Henryville Elementary paid close attention to the new President and gave several rounds of applause throughout Trump’s speech.

"No matter that if you are white black or brown you all shed the same blood and you all wake up under the night sky," Carson Conrey said.

Conrey is in sixth grade and quoted his favorite part of the speech he heard Friday morning. As sixth graders, many say this is the first presidential election they remember following and watching the inauguration was a big deal.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all the changes to see if there are going to be some changes and to see what they are," Carson Mull said.

Mull is also a sixth grader who wore a t-shirt in support of Trump on Inauguration Day.

Throughout the political campaign, the sixth graders followed the candidates’ platforms.

Travis Drake teaches sixth grade at Henryville Elementary. Drake says his students held a mock election and as an educator, he has used this year's presidential race as a teaching moment.

WATCH: Andreina Centlivre’s report

"It has been established and even though you didn't win you have to kind of be ok with it," Drake said.

Even though the students did not all vote the same in their school's mock election they are each going to play a role in the future of this country.

"You all are the generation that's going to help that change and lead that change," Drake said.

The sixth graders won't be old enough to vote in the next presidential election but many say they will be ready in the next 8 years.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.