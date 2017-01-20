Anti, pro inauguration events held in Louisville Friday evening

Donald Trump on Friday took the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States. (Source: CNN)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just like Washington D.C., there are mixed sentiments in the city of Louisville about the 45th President of the United States.

Black Lives Matter Louisville is hosting its anti-inauguration party at 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Life Center.



The Jefferson County Republican Party is hosting an Inaugural Ball to support Donald Trump and Mike Pence at the Hurstboune Country Club at 7 p.m.

The Young Professionals for Trump will be hosting its President Donald J. Trump Inaugural Party at 7 p.m. at TK’s Pub to celebrate Trump’s victory.

