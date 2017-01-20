Anti, pro inauguration events held in Louisville Friday evening - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Anti, pro inauguration events held in Louisville Friday evening

By Kasey Cunningham, Reporter
Donald Trump on Friday took the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States. (Source: CNN) Donald Trump on Friday took the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States. (Source: CNN)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just like Washington D.C., there are mixed sentiments in the city of Louisville about the 45th President of the United States.

Black Lives Matter Louisville is hosting its anti-inauguration party at 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Life Center.

The Jefferson County Republican Party is hosting an Inaugural Ball to support Donald Trump and Mike Pence at the Hurstboune Country Club at 7 p.m.

The Young Professionals for Trump will be hosting its President Donald J. Trump Inaugural Party at 7 p.m. at TK’s Pub to celebrate Trump’s victory.

