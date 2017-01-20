Skimmers found at Taylorsville gas station

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Credit card skimmers were discovered at a gas station in Taylorsville.

Kentucky State Police said two of the devices were found at the Elk Creek Grocery Store on Taylorsville Road.

The skimmers steal customers credit card information and send it to thieves.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Volunteers provide free tax filing sites in Louisville

+ Pipe bursts in evidence room at LMPD HQ

+ Pitino joins Calipari podcast



The first skimmer was found a couple of days ago, a second was found on Friday.



Kentucky State Police and the Secret Service are investigating. Customers who used the gas station are advised to keep a close eye on their bank statements.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.