Louisville falls to Florida State

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL basketball lost to No. 10 Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday, 73- 68 .
Tony Hicks was the Cards leading scorer, Hicks had 16 points
The Seminoles jumped out to an early 14-0 lead to start the game, but the Cards fought back, to just a six-point deficit at the half.
Louisville kept it close for most of the second half, but could never overtake Florida State.
Mangok Mathiang had a double-double, 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Louisville was still without Quentin Snider, who is out 2-3 weeks with a hip injury.
The Cards had a quick turnaround, playing this game just under 40 hours after completion of its demolition of Clemson on Thursday evening.
Louisville is now 16-4 on the season, 4-3 in ACC Play.
Florida State has lead the ACC all season, and moves to 6-1 in conference play, 18-2 on the season.
The Cardinals will travel to Pittsburgh next, to take on the Panthers Tuesday.
