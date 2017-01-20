New UofL board names Postel Interim President

Dr. Postel was named UofL's interim president on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The newly-appointed UofL Board of Trustees met Saturday morning and named Dr. Greg Postel the new Interim President.

Dr. Postel will replace Dr. Neville Pinto, who will be leaving UofL for the University of Cincinnati.

Postel will begin his role as interim president on January 30th.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Board appointees say future is bright for UofL

+ Bevin names 10 to UofL Board of Trustees

+ House panel OKs bill replacing UofL board

Saturday's meeting was the first time this board convened after being named by Governor Matt Bevin on January 17.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.