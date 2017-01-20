New UofL board names Postel Interim President

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday to rally for economic, social and environmental justice.More >>
The newly-appointed UofL Board of Trustees met Saturday morning and named a new interim president.More >>
The ESPN College GameDay crew will be in Lexington on next Saturday morning for the Kentucky-Kansas game.More >>
Laura Carter, 29, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Manslick Road.More >>
LMPD is investigating after one person was shot early Saturday morning. A suspect has been taken into custody.More >>
