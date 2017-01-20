New Albany charter school receives $20K donation

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A donation will be used to expand a New Albany charter school.



On Friday Community Montessori received a $20,000 donation from German American Bank.

The money will be used for an expansion project called Casa dei Curiosity.



It'll have space for exhibitions, a large meeting area and a theatre. But it's more than just a building it is a place where students can really nurture their talents.

Community Montessori School Director Barbara Burke Fondren said, “More so than a theatre program, we help children to explore their visions about life and learning through exhibitions, through theatre projects, through presentations, through alumni organizations.”



Community Montessori is a charter school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

