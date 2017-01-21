21 year-old charged in overnight Highlands shooting

LMPD is investigating after one person was shot at Friends Hookah Cafe. (Source: Greg Schapker/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a popular destination in the Highlands early Saturday morning. An LMPD spokesperson says the victim is in critical condition.

Police responded to Friends Hookah Cafe on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to University Hospital by a private vehicle.

Police said that the victim and suspect were involved in an altercation when the suspect, Bao Thein Ly, 21, pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. Police have not said if the shooting happened inside or outside Friends Hookah Cafe.

Ly is charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence. He is expected in court on Monday.

The victim's identity has not been released, he is in critical condition at University Hospital. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information in this shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD.

