Rally To Move Forward takes over downtown Louisville

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Louisville for the Rally To Move Forward on Saturday. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thousands of people have gathered in downtown Louisville to rally for economic, social and environmental justice.

Organizers of the Rally To Move Forward estimate the initial crowd to be about 3,000 people.

A long list of speakers and performers began taking the stage just before 10 a.m.

The Rally To Move Forward coincides with dozens of similar rallies across the Unites States and other countries throughout the world, including the Women's March on Washington in DC.

