College GameDay returns to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – ESPN College GameDay will return to Rupp Arena on January 28th for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The ESPN College GameDay crew will be in Lexington on next Saturday morning for the Kentucky-Kansas game. The show will air live at 11 a.m. inside Rupp Arena and on ESPN with the UK-Kansas game as the evening’s main event.



Cats fans are encouraged to attend the free event. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Paid parking will be available in the High Street and Manchester Street parking lots. Students in line for the eRUPPtion Zone will receive a wristband to keep their place in line. Fans may start lining up no earlier than five hours prior to doors opening.

Jay Bilas, Dan Schulman, and Maria Taylor will be on the call for the 6:15 p.m. game on ESPN.

The Paul Finebaum Show will broadcast live on Friday from the Rupp Arena lobby, just off High Street from 3-7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to attend this event as well and admission is free.

This is the first time that Kentucky and Kansas have met in Rupp Arena since January of 2005. This season’s game is the second straight matchup in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

This is the eighth straight season that Kentucky is making a College GameDay appearance but it will be the show’s first visit to Rupp Arena the UK-Florida game in February 2014.

