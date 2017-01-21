James Lindsey releases new EP, 'Same Sky'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville hip-hop artist James Lindsey is celebrating the release of his new EP, Same Sky.

The project features production by Josh Nicholson and guest appearances by Otis Junior, Ryan Marsh, The Grand Nationals and several others. Lindsey's father, James Sr., is also on the EP.

Lindsey will host an official release party for Same Sky on Saturday at the Speed Art Museum's 90th anniversary event. He is expected to take the state at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

