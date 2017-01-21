UPDATE: Police search for missing 2-year-old called for night, resumes tomorrow

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for 2-year-old William G. Roberts, missing from the Borden area, according to Captain Scottie Maples.

UPDATE - Police have called the search off for the night because it is too dark for the police divers. The search will resume at 7:00 a.m. Sunday. Police officers will still be checking the area periodically throughout the night, according to Maples.

Roberts was last seen around 2:30 p.m.,playing in the yard near the creek. The mother took her eyes off him for a moment and the child disappeared, according to authorities.

He was wearing a great shirt with a Gap logo, and blue jeans.

"A parent reported last seeing the child playing near a creek," a release from the Clark County Sheriff's office said. "The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is utilizing our helicopter, K9 division, and dive team in efforts to locate the missing child. Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and Sellersburg Fire Department are assisting in the matter."

The search is still active, high tide is making it difficult for the divers according to police.

