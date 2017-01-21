Family remembers man shot one year ago today

Aaron Williams' loved ones are still searching for answers a year after his death. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville family is still searching for answers one year after a loved one was found dead.

Aaron Williams was found shot to death in a car in South Louisville in January of 2016, he was 26 years old.

"If you know something, say something," Deborah Neblett, Williams' grandmother, said. "It could be your family member at any day. We are grateful. We only want closure and justice for Aaron. "

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Family mourns former Manual HS athlete as police investigate murder

+ Man dies after being shot multiple times in south Louisville

Williams was shot and killed on Manslick Road. His killer has not been brought to justice.

His death came during the bloodiest year in Louisville's history. LMPD worked 118 homicides in 2016.

Anyone with information on Williams' death is urged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved