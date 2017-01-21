Police on missing child: “We are still searching and hopeful”

Divers searched for the boy in a nearby creek until it was too dark to search any more. (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It was a race against the clock when a young boy went missing near a southern Indiana creek on Saturday.

“The darker it gets, the tougher it makes our job,” Captain Scottie Maples said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office is leading a search for 2 year-old William Roberts. Police believe Roberts may have fallen in the creek. He was playing in the yard close to the water before he disappeared.

“Mother took her eyes off of him for a couple minutes and he went missing,” Maples said.

At just 2-years-old, Roberts doesn't know how to find his loved ones. His family has become distraught over his disappearance.

“It's obviously very tough that's why you see so many people out here,” Maples said.

The recent rains have made it difficult for divers. High tides and swift moving waters were present during the search.

“It's very difficult for everybody out here,” Maples said.

Around 7:30 p.m. it became too dark for divers to continue swimming, suspending the search. It will resume Sunday at 7:00 a.m.

“We are still searching and hopeful,” Maples said.

Roberts was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a GAP logo, blue jeans and sandals.

