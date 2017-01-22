Body of missing Clark County toddler found in creek

The body of a missing toddler was found early Sunday morning in Clark County.More >>
The body of a missing toddler was found early Sunday morning in Clark County.More >>
It was a race against the clock when a young boy went missing near a southern Indiana creek on Saturday.More >>
It was a race against the clock when a young boy went missing near a southern Indiana creek on Saturday.More >>
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 2-year-old child missing from the Borden area.More >>
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 2-year-old child missing from the Borden area.More >>
A Louisville family is still searching for answers one year after a loved one was found dead.More >>
A Louisville family is still searching for answers one year after a loved one was found dead.More >>
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday to rally for economic, social and environmental justice.More >>
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday to rally for economic, social and environmental justice.More >>