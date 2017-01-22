Body of missing Clark County toddler found in creek

Divers searched for the boy in a nearby creek until it was too dark to search any more. (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The body of a missing toddler was found early Sunday morning in Clark County.

William Roberts, 2, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in a yard at a home outside of Borden.

He was playing near Silver Creek when he disappeared, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Police on missing child: 'We are still searching and hopeful'

+ UPDATE: Police search for missing 2-year-old called for night, resumes tomorrow

Deputies called off the search around 7:30 p.m. because it was too dark for divers to search the creek.

Robert's body was found by a civilian search crew sometime before 3 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.