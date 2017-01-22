UPDATE: Body of missing Clark County boy found; more on Sunrise

Divers searched for the boy in a nearby creek until it was too dark to search any more. (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The body of a missing toddler has been found in Clark County.

William Roberts, 2, went missing around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police confirmed to WAVE 3 News Roberts was found by a civilian search party early Sunday morning.

Roberts was last seen playing in the yard near a creek.

Police called off the search around 7:30 Saturday evening because it was too dark for police divers to search the creek.

Robert's body was found near the location of residence, police say.

