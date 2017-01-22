UPDATE: Body of missing Clark County boy found; more on Sunrise

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The body of a missing toddler has been found in Clark County. William Roberts, 2, went missing around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police confirmed to WAVE 3 News Roberts was found by a civilian search party early Sunday morning. PREVIOUS STORIES + Police on missing child: 'We are still searching and hopeful' + UPDATE: Police search for missing 2-year-old called for night, resumes tomorrow Roberts was last seen playing in the yard near a creek. ...More >>
It was a race against the clock when a young boy went missing near a southern Indiana creek on Saturday.More >>
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 2-year-old child missing from the Borden area.More >>
