Busy downtown Louisville street to close for month

Second Street will be closed to traffic between Main and Washington Streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the busiest streets in downtown Louisville will be shut down during business hours for the next month.

Beginning Monday, Second Street will be closed to traffic between Main and Washington Streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day except Sundays.

Pedestrians will still be able to walk in that area.

Arena parking and Whiskey Row loft garages will remain open. Restaurants on Whiskey Row will operate as normal.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Rally To Move Forward takes over downtown Louisville

+ Neighbors hopeful for Colonial Gardens redevelopment

+ VP Pence's hometown honors him with sign

Second Street will reopen Friday, February 3rd.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.