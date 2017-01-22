Norton Children's Hospital to celebrate 125th birthday

Norton's Children's Hospital is celebrating it's 125th birthday. (Source: Norton Children's Hospital)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Norton's Children's hospital is celebrating over a century of healthcare in the Kentucky and Southern Indiana community.

The year-long celebration starts on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Norton's Children's lobby.

Current patients will take part in the party.

Nurses will dress up from various decades.

Photos from the hospital's history will be on display.

