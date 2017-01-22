Southeast Christian opens new campus in La Grange

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - Southeast Christian Church is expanding its reach, opening its fifth campus on Sunday, the new campus is in La Grange. The first two services were held in the new building Sunday, and around 2,000 people attended.

“We have been preparing for it and planning for it and praying for it for the last year,” Campus Pastor Brian Sites said.

Sites led services for a packed room. The service was full of music, prayer and preaching.

“This was exciting, it made me happy," churchgoer John Weirs said. "You can see God working the success here and people showing up.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Norton Children's Hospital to celebrate 125th birthday

+ Busy downtown Louisville street to close for month

+ Rally To Move Forward takes over downtown Louisville

Before Sunday’s opening,Weirs attended the church's campus on Crestwood Station Road.

“We saw the growth there and how their facility was busting at the seam and so we could take some of those folks and launch with a good group of people,” Sites said.

Members of the congregation who funded most of the new campus.

With the help of member donations, Southeast was able to build a campus with an auditorium that seats 600, sound equipment and multiple rooms for children services, debt-free.

“Some were driving 30 minutes or more to go to our Crestwood campus, so this just moves us closer to them,” Sites said.

Many people took advantage of the new place of worship Sunday morning, and members are ambitious about the future.

“We are already filling it here, so we will have to look at how to expand here even more,” Weirs said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.