Great Train Expo comes to Louisville

Expo goers could view and shop for a variety of model trains. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Great Train Expo came to the Kentucky Exposition Center Saturday and Sunday, thrilling transportation enthusiasts around the metro area.

The Expo, known as "America's Coast-to-Coast Train Show" had more than 250 displays containing a total upwards of 10,000 model trains.

There was also a riding train for children.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Southeast Christian opens new campus in La Grange

+ Norton Children's Hospital to celebrate 125th birthday

+ Busy downtown Louisville street to close for month

There were plenty of trains and accessories available for purchase.

"I'll go to flea markets I'll see a building half off or five bucks and I'll add to it," model train builder Jude Kopp said. "I might see a car for a good deal or anywhere, as long as I see a good deal."

Train enthusiasts who missed this expo can catch it when it comes to nearby Indianapolis, Indiana on February 4-5.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.