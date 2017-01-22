UofL to open exhibit remembering flood of 1937

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Almost 80 years ago, much of Louisville was underwater during a time of severe flooding, and UofL's library is opening an exhibit to remember.

The University of Louisville's Libraries Archives and Special Collections exhibit "How High the Water Was: The Flood of '37" opens to the public on Monday, January 23.

According to a release from UofL, the flood water crested on January 27, 1937, and the exhibit will feature personal photos and stories from those living in Louisville during the time.

“Our neighbors documented their experiences with snapshots, letters, diaries, scrapbooks and even homemade newspapers," Carrie Daniels, director of Archives and Special Collections at UofL ,said. "Incidental items, like the small scraps of paper kept by Dr. James Kennedy of UofL’s School of Medicine, documented the efforts made to bring vaccines and other medical assistance to Louisville’s citizens during the flood. While most Louisvillians know the broad outlines of the story of the flood of ‘37, many of the materials featured in this exhibit tell a more detailed, personal story of loss, survival and adventure and many of them have never been displayed before.”

The exhibit will continue through June 2 in the lower level galleries of UofL's Ekstrom Library.

Exhibition hours are 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

