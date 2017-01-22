Man on finding toddler: 'One of the worst feelings ever'

Kaleb Nicholson is being called a hero for locating the body of William Roberts early Sunday morning. (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) – The mother of two-year-old William Roberts took her eyes off her son for a couple minutes Saturday afternoon, according to police. The toddler disappeared in a creek in Borden, Indiana around 2:30 p.m.

First responders searched for the child until 7:30 p.m. Divers were unable to see following the sunset. However, officers did remain on the ground surveying the area throughout the night.

Kaleb Nicholson learned of the search through a friend and rushed to the creek to help. Several hours later, Nicholson recovered Roberts’ body.

“To find a two-year-old kid in the water and not knowing if he's going to make it or not,” Nicholson said. “It's one of the worst feelings ever.”

Nicholson still has a pit in his stomach after what he witnessed.

“It's one of the worst things you could possibly imagine,” Nicholson said.

More than 200 volunteers from the community assisted with the search.

“No matter where you turn there was a light, a razor, a four wheeler,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson said volunteers were searching miles away from the property where Roberts went missing.

He said something prompted him to come back and look in the area again.

“I had an unsettling feeling in my stomach that I was standing on top of him,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson used a rope as a harness and began to sift through debris in the creek. He spotted Roberts' body under a tree.

“I jumped in the water grabbed him,” Nicholson said. “They drug me back and I handed the boy up.”

Although Roberts did not survive, the community is still calling Nicholson a hero.

“I wouldn't be able to do it again,” Nicholson said. “At all.”

