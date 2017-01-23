Power outage leaves thousands of Louisville LG&E customers in the dark

The cause of the outage has not been determined.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A unknown problem with LG&E's Algonquin substation left thousands of people without power Monday morning.

LG&E spokeswoman Chris Whelan said service was disrupted to about 8,000 customers shortly after 5 a.m. Monday. Currently, the number of affected customers stands at approximately 170.

Areas west of Interstate 64 and north of Interstate 264 are impacted by the outage.

Whelan said crews are working to restore power to everyone and determine the cause.

Click here to access the LG&E outage map.

