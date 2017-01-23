Rock band Journey makes it way to KFC Yum! Center this summer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the biggest rock groups of the 1980s will journey to Louisville this summer.

Journey will hit the KFC Yum! Center June 28 with special guest ASIA.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Since its formation in 1973, Journey has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide with hits that include Don't Stop Believin', Any Way You Want It, Faithfully, Wheel in the Sky, Separate Ways and more. The band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Neil Diamond to perform in Louisville

+ Red Hot Chili Peppers to spice up KFC Yum! Center

+ Tim McGraw, Faith Hill coming to Louisville

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.