Police: Man admits shooting, killing friend, believing gun was unloaded

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - A Bowling Green man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after admitting to a deadly shooting.

Bowling Green police said officers were called to Greenville Hospital at 8:34 p.m. CT Sunday after Victor A. Rangel Orozco, 22, was shot and killed.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

Witnesses told police the shooting happened in the parking lot of Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant at 2800 Scottsville Road. One witness, Jamie Garcia, 21, told officers an unknown person shot his friend. Garcia later changed his story and told police he was sitting inside a vehicle behind Orozco, looking at a handgun he was trying to buy from him. Garcia said he believed the gun was unloaded when he pulled the trigger, firing into the back of Orozco's seat.

Garcia led police to a trash can on Woodhurst Drive where he had disposed of the handgun. Police said the gun's serial number had been removed.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Samsung determines batteries caused Note 7 fire

+ Man finds toddler dead: 'One of the worst feelings ever'

+ Busy downtown street to close for 1 month

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Garcia is charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a defaced firearm.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.