January 23, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Trees Louisville

Cindi Sullivan is the Executive Director of the non-profit, TreesLouisville.org. Trees Louisville is a 501c(3) dedicated to a more livable and healthy community for future generations through a robust tree canopy thoughout Louisville. If you are interested in helping Louisville's tree canopy, there are a few ways that you can get involved:

Plant a Tree
Take a look at Cindi's list of recommended trees, contact MetroCall 311 to request a planting permit from the Division of Community Forestry, and as with any digging project, ALWAYS contact BUD (811) before planting.

Volunteer
There are a number of fantastic organizations that promote tree advocacy in Louisville and offer many opportunities to volunteer:
Louisville Grows
Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy
Brightside

Donate
As a non-profit, Trees Louisville benefits from your donations by being able to fund projects that give back to our community. Visit TreesLouisville.org for more information.

