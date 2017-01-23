Attorney who shot alleged attacker sues owners of downtown parking garage where incident happened

The scene at 5th and Jefferson after the robbery suspect was shot by his intended victim. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who shot and wounded a man who allegedly attacked her one year ago inside a downtown Louisville parking garage has filed a lawsuit against the garage's owners and others, claiming negligent security.

Attorney Kristen McMains was held up at knifepoint on January 26, 2016. She said John Ganobcik followed her onto the Fourth Street Live! parking garage elevator. When the doors opened, she ran to her car, but she said Ganobcik caught her, slammed her against her car, pulled a knife on her, demanded her money, and hit her in the face.

McMains told police she reached into her car, grabbed her gun and shot Ganobcik as he ran away.

Ganobcik was subsequently charged with attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping and criminal mischief.

McMains has a concealed carry permit and was lawfully carrying the handgun at the time of the attack.

McMains' lawsuit charges that there was no video surveillance of the area where she was attacked and no security on duty. A video camera did capture images of Ganobcik following McMains into the elevator.

