New LMPD task force locks up 82 suspects in 10 days

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new initiative targeting violent crime in Louisville is paying off. Some of the city's most dangerous criminals are off the streets, thanks to a new task force called LMINTEl.



LMPD launched the Louisville Metro Intelligence task force in early January, following a record 118 homicides in 2016. More than 500 people were shot, and there was a 9% increase in violent crime in 2016, according to LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

The task force is a partnership with LMPD, FBI, DEA, ATF, Commonwealth Attorney's office and US Marshals Office. The group uses intelligence to identify the most violent criminals, then the agencies work together to arrest and prosecute them.

"We have been working cooperatively and collectively for a number of years and the thing that we have done that is different is actually pull everyone together under the same roof," Conrad said.

Chief Conrad said they have more officers than ever before working the neighborhoods that saw the most violent crime in 2016. He added that they've dedicated more detectives to their narcotics division because narcotics trafficking he said seems to be connected to some of the most violent crime that the city has been experiencing.



In the first two weeks of the task force's operation, Conrad said they worked together to find and arrest people who have already committed violent crime in the community. The task force started with 277 felony warrants; police knocked on 344 doors and served a total of 111 warrants. Seventy-seven of those were felony cases and 34 were misdemeanor cases. Eighty-two people were arrested in 10 days. The task force also seized numerous guns and 13.5 pounds of marijuana, according to LMPD Lt. Billy Hibbs.

"We apprehended another subject for a 2015 murder warrant," LMPD Lt. Billy Hibbs said. "I can't get into specifics of the case; it's an ongoing situation. We also arrested three other individuals who were freshly wanted for attempted murder charges."



A breakdown of some the warrants served were for:

-24 wanton endangerment charges

-30 assault charges

-13 robbery charges

-11 gun charges

-5 burglary charges

-1 rape

-8 trafficking charges and narcotics

-1 arson case

-2 hindering



"This was truly the low hanging fruit, people that we knew were already out there, people who were already wanted," Conrad said. "The hard work really starts now and that is focusing in on these most violent offenders and doing what we can to build successful cases that can be prosecuted at either the federal or state level."



Among those arrested were four people on LMPD most wanted list.



With all the law enforcement on the street, Conrad emphasized they still need the community's help solving cases and getting criminals off the streets.



