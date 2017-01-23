Reports: Federal judge blocks Aetna's $37 billion dollar takeover of Humana

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A federal judge has blocked Aetna's $37 billion takeover of Louisville-based Humana, according to Bloomberg.com and The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington ruled Monday that the transaction violates antitrust laws by reducing competition among insurers, the report states.

The U.S. Justice Department sued in July to block the merger over fears it would create a monopoly in the Medicare Advantage market.

The proposed merger made big news in Louisville when it was first announced in 2015, prompting a news conference in which Mayor Greg Fischer expressed optimism about potential job growth in the city.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is embroiled in a second similar antitrust suit - this one a proposed $54 billion merger between Anthem and Cigna.

